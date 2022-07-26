July 26 2022

    বাংলা

    5 UK-based Bangladeshis are found unconscious in Sylhet; 2 die

    The three others are in critical condition at a hospital, police say

    Sylhet Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 July 2022, 9:28 AM
    Updated : 26 July 2022, 9:28 AM

    Five members of a UK-based Bangladeshi family have been found unconscious at a house in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar and two of them have died on the way to a hospital.


    They were recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a rented house in the Tajpur area, said Sylhet District Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin.
    The three living victims are in poor condition, he said.


    The dead have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, who is in his fifties, and his son Michael Islam, 18.

    Rafiqul’s wife Hosne Ara Islam, 40, their daughter Samira Islam, 19, and son Sadikul Islam, 21, were the ones found unconscious. They are currently under treatment at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.


    “They were recovered from a flat in the building. All of them are British citizens. They came to Bangladesh this month. The family was originally from Osmani Nagar.”


    “One of their sons was sick. They rented the flat to facilitate their son’s treatment. They have been staying here since Jul 18. Rafiqul Islam’s in-laws lived in the same building.”

    After dinner yesterday, they all fell asleep in the same room, SP Farid Uddin said. Around 10 or 10:30 am, their relatives tried to open the door to the flat. They called the police when they heard no sounds inside. Police found the door locked, broke it open, and recovered the five unconscious victims inside.


    “After they were taken to the hospital, the father and the youngest son were declared dead,” the police official said. “The mother and daughter are in critical condition. They have been transferred to the ICU.”


    “After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene, we believe this may have been a case of poisoning.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Green Line river service on Dhaka-Barishal route suspended
    Green Line suspends river service on Dhaka-Barishal route
    A manager at a Green Line counter speculated that the suspension was due to a lack of passengers after the Padma Bridge opening
    5 UK-based Bangladeshis found unconscious in Sylhet were poisoned: police
    5 found unconscious in Sylhet were poisoned: police
    Two of the family of five have died after the poisoning, police say
    CU sexual assault case: Five suspects remanded
    5 suspects remanded in CU sex assault case
    The guardians of the suspects are Chattogram University employees and they have claimed to have ties to the Chhatra League
    Three workers die after inhaling toxic gas from a septic tank in Feni
    3 workers die from septic tank gas in Feni
    The victims died after inhaling toxic gas while cleaning the tank, police say

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher