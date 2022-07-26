5 UK-based Bangladeshis are found unconscious in Sylhet; 2 die

Five members of a UK-based Bangladeshi family have been found unconscious at a house in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar and two of them have died on the way to a hospital.
They were recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a rented house in the Tajpur area, said Sylhet District Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin.
The three living victims are in poor condition, he said.
The dead have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, who is in his fifties, and his son Michael Islam, 18.
Rafiqul’s wife Hosne Ara Islam, 40, their daughter Samira Islam, 19, and son Sadikul Islam, 21, were the ones found unconscious. They are currently under treatment at Sylhet’s MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
“They were recovered from a flat in the building. All of them are British citizens. They came to Bangladesh this month. The family was originally from Osmani Nagar.”
“One of their sons was sick. They rented the flat to facilitate their son’s treatment. They have been staying here since Jul 18. Rafiqul Islam’s in-laws lived in the same building.”
After dinner yesterday, they all fell asleep in the same room, SP Farid Uddin said. Around 10 or 10:30 am, their relatives tried to open the door to the flat. They called the police when they heard no sounds inside. Police found the door locked, broke it open, and recovered the five unconscious victims inside.
“After they were taken to the hospital, the father and the youngest son were declared dead,” the police official said. “The mother and daughter are in critical condition. They have been transferred to the ICU.”
“After discussing the overall situation with the doctors and inspecting the scene, we believe this may have been a case of poisoning.”