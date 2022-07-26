5 UK-based Bangladeshis are found unconscious in Sylhet; 2 die

Five members of a UK-based Bangladeshi family have been found unconscious at a house in Sylhet’s Osmani Nagar and two of them have died on the way to a hospital.



They were recovered on Tuesday afternoon from a rented house in the Tajpur area, said Sylhet District Superintendent of Police Farid Uddin.

The three living victims are in poor condition, he said.



The dead have been identified as Rafiqul Islam, who is in his fifties, and his son Michael Islam, 18.