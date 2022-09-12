Bangladesh always stands ready to uphold world peace, says Hasina

Bangladesh intends to maintain its military's position as a leading contributor to global peacekeeping operations under the United Nations, according to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

A country's army is vital for safeguarding its sovereignty, Hasina said while virtually addressing the opening ceremony of the 46th Indo-Pacific Armies Management Seminar (IPAMS) on Monday.

"Born through the War of Liberation in 1971, the Bangladesh Army has developed significantly over time. Today, Bangladesh is well known around the world for her great contributions to peace support operations," she said.

Welcoming participants at the event, the premier said it was an honour for the Bangladesh Army to co-host the international seminar involving 27 countries. She thanked the government of the United States for co-hosting the seminar.