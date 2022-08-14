DMCH interns call off work stoppage over assault on peer

The interns of Dhaka Medical College Hospital have called off their work stoppage on assurance of steps to meet their demand for justice for the attack on a fellow physician.

The unidentified attackers, who introduced themselves as Dhaka University students, beat intern Sajjad Hossain, at the Central Shaheed Minar “for no reason” on Aug 8, the protesters said.

Sajjad filed an FIR at Shahbagh Police Station immediately after the attack and the DMCH Intern Doctors’ Council issued a 48-hour ultimatum for the authorities to identify the attackers and take legal steps against them.

The council subsequently called the work abstention on Aug 11 for an indefinite period to protest the “failure of the law-enforcing agencies to arrest those who attacked one of their peers” after authorities failed to arrest the perpetrators before their deadline.