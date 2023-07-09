Overrun by dengue patients, Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka struggling to offer basic patient needs

[Disclaimer: The real names of the patients and their family members have not been disclosed to protect patient confidentiality.]

For Samina Yasmin (not her real name), this month should have been one of the most crucial in her life as she is about to sit the HSC examinations scheduled to begin next month.

However, instead of preparing for the weeks-long examination, the young adult from Dhaka’s Maniknagar ended up in Mugda Medical College Hospital, or MuMCH, with symptoms like high fever, body ache and swollen stomach.

All of these are considered tell-tale symptoms of dengue.

This bdnews24.com correspondent spotted Samina lying unconsciously on the corridor of the hospital's third floor on Saturday noon, with saline drips entering her body from an intravenous bag hanging close by so that the teenager remained hydrated.

Samina’s mother, Huamyra Begum (not her real name), was exasperated as she dragged her ill daughter back and forth from one floor to another of the hospital for the tests the doctors ordered.

“We were assigned a bed on the eighth floor [of the hospital]. After making their rounds in the morning, the doctors ordered eight tests. Since then, I've been hauling her from one floor to another to complete the tests. Both of us have no energy left to stand in the elevator queue to reach the eighth floor; hence we are here [on the third-floor corridor],” she said.

Humayra, a widow since 2010, felt sick to her stomach as her severely ill daughter’s bed was situated nearby an overflowing and smelly toilet.

“Since last night, my stomach has been upset after continuously inhaling the filthy air of the floor. Due to the smell, my daughter could not take a single bite of any food to energise herself.”

Moreover, according to the single mother, the floor was heavily occupied by droning mosquitoes, the flying insect that presumably caused her daughter’s illness.

Zohur Islam (not his real name), another dengue patient’s attendant, who had been supporting the mother and the daughter since morning for the tests, accused the doctors in the hospitals of their lack of sincerity and cooperation.