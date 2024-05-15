Four Rajshahi University Chhatra League leaders expelled over clashes

The decision comes after an argument over a guest room spiralled into chases and counter-chases and improvised explosive detonations on campus

Four Rajshahi University Chhatra League leaders have been expelled from the organisation after a clash between two factions on campus.

This decision was publicised in a press release signed by Central Chhatra League Office Secretary Meftahul Islam Pantho on Tuesday night.

The expelled leaders are RU Chhatra League Vice President Shahinul Islam Sarkar Don, Joint General Secretaries Niaz Morshed and Ashiqur Rahman Apu and Organising Secretary Kabiruzzaman Ruhul.

According to the press release, "Rajshahi University unit Chhatra League Vice President Shahinul Sarkar Don, Joint General Secretaries Niaz Morshed and Ashikur Rahman Apu and Organising Secretary Kabiruzzaman Ruhul have been expelled from the Bangladesh Chhatra League on charges of indulging in activities that damage the order and dignity of the organisation. They have seven days to submit an explanation in writing of why the central office cell should not take further action against them.”

Apu, one of those expelled, told bdnews24.com, "I had no involvement in the clashes that have been going on for the past few days. I am not aware of the possibility of expulsion without any investigation. Moreover, in this incident, my room was vandalised and looted in a criminal manner.”

Asadullah-Hil-Ghalib, general secretary of the Rajshahi University branch Chhatra League, said, "The Central Chhatra League has expelled four leaders of the RU branch Chhatra League due to acting against the organisation’s interests and creating unrest. After the clash, we informed the Central Chhatra League about the incident, they investigated and ordered the expulsions of the four.”

"No activist of the Chhatra League can get away with wrongdoing. The president and general secretary of the Bangladesh Chhatra League have once again proven that the organisation will take immediate action if someone acts against the interests of the Bangladesh Chhatra League.

Brickbats and improvised explosives were thrown and two sides chased each other during a clash over a hall guest room from 11:00pm to 2:30am on Saturday.

There was unrest on the road between Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall and Madar Bux Hall of the university. Mostafizur Rahman, president of the university’s Chhatra League unit, and Niaz Morshed, joint general secretary of the unit and president of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall, were involved in the clash.

A death threat was made against a Chhatra League leader of Hossain Shaheed Suhrawardy Hall on Monday.

Because of this, the leaders and activists of the Chhatra League unit gathered that night on the road carrying brickbats, rods, and sharp weapons.