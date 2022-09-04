Cheer in Pirojpur as a long-awaited bridge opens over Kocha River

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated a bridge, improving connectivity between two southern zones separated by the Kocha River in Pirojpur.

Local people cheered after Hasina opened the bridge, officially known as the Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, on Sunday.

The bridge will open to traffic on Tuesday, said Masud Mahmud Sumon, director of the project.

The authorities arranged two rallies on both sides of the river.

Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Haque, accompanied by other government high-ups, was present on the Pirojpur side of the bridge, while former minister Anwar Hossain Manju led the celebrations at the Kawkhali end.