Cheer in Pirojpur as a long-awaited bridge opens over Kocha River

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated a bridge, improving connectivity between two southern zones separated by the Kocha River in Pirojpur.
Local people cheered after Hasina opened the bridge, officially known as the Bangamata Begum Fazilatunnesa Mujib Eighth Bangladesh-China Friendship Bridge, on Sunday.
The bridge will open to traffic on Tuesday, said Masud Mahmud Sumon, director of the project.
The authorities arranged two rallies on both sides of the river.
Fisheries and Livestock Minister SM Rezaul Haque, accompanied by other government high-ups, was present on the Pirojpur side of the bridge, while former minister Anwar Hossain Manju led the celebrations at the Kawkhali end.
People celebrated the opening of the bridge as they believe it will bring significant development to the economy and improve living standards for them.
Taslima Zerin, a ninth grader at Pirojpur Government Girls’ High School thanked Hasina as she joined the video conference with the prime minister. "We will no longer face the difficulty of catching a ferry while travelling to school. We convey our heartiest gratitude to you for giving us this bridge.”
Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader and Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Li Jiming also spoke.
Hasina laid the foundation stone of the bridge over the Kocha River at the Bekutia point on the Barishal-Pirojpur-Khulna highway in October 2018, launching the formal construction work. The China Railway 17th Bureau Group Ltd Company met the deadline in completing the construction despite the coronavirus pandemic.
The bridge will improve connectivity between Barishal and the industrial city of Khulna as it will end the time-consuming river crossing by ferry.
In addition, Kuakata beach and Payra Port are now connected to Mongla, the second largest seaport and Benapole, the largest land port. The bridge has established direct road links between Pirojpur and Dhaka.
The main bridge is one kilometre long. The project was implemented at a cost of Tk 8.98 billion. China donated Tk 6.54 billion to the project, while Bangladesh funded Tk 2.44 billion.