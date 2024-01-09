‘Anaesthesia gone wrong’: Father sues United Medical College Hospital for child’s death after circumcision

The father of a child who died after being given general anaesthetic for a circumcision procedure has filed a lawsuit at a Dhaka Court against two doctors of United Medical College Hospital at Satarkul.
Along with anaesthetist Sayeed Shabbir Ahmed and surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital in Gulshan were accused in the case filed on Tuesday, said Yasin Gazi, the chief of Badda Police Station.
The child, 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed, was taken to the operation theatre of the hospital around 9am on Dec 31, his father Shamim Ahmed said in the case.
However, when his procedure was not completed within the stipulated time, Ayan's family members entered the operation theatre and found him unconscious.
Shamim said the doctors were applying pressure to Ayan’s chest and later moved him to the ICU of the United Hospital.
The hospital barred the family from taking Ayan to another hospital for treatment, Shamim alleged.Ayan was declared dead by the doctors on Jan 7 morning.
Speaking to , Shamim said the doctors applied full anaesthesia on Ayan without the family’s permission.
“The doctors were negligent with his treatment. That is why we have filed a case against them."
ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, has filed a writ petition seeking Tk 10 million compensation for the family over Ayan’s death.
According to the National Human Rights Commission, death or any other harm caused by medical negligence is a clear violation of human rights.
The National Human Rights Commission has directed the health secretary to investigate the incident and report back by Jan 12.
The Directorate General of Health Services also formed a four-member committee and gave it 10 days to investigate the incident.