    বাংলা

    ‘Anaesthesia gone wrong’: Father sues United Medical College Hospital for child’s death after circumcision

    Shamim Ahmed alleges the doctors of United Medical College Hospital were negligent with Ayan's circumcision

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 9 Jan 2024, 05:20 PM
    Updated : 9 Jan 2024, 05:20 PM

    The father of a child who died after being given general anaesthetic for a circumcision procedure has filed a lawsuit at a Dhaka Court against two doctors of United Medical College Hospital at Satarkul.

    Along with anaesthetist Sayeed Shabbir Ahmed and surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital in Gulshan were accused in the case filed on Tuesday, said Yasin Gazi, the chief of Badda Police Station.

    The child, 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed, was taken to the operation theatre of the hospital around 9am on Dec 31, his father Shamim Ahmed said in the case.

    However, when his procedure was not completed within the stipulated time, Ayan's family members entered the operation theatre and found him unconscious.

    Shamim said the doctors were applying pressure to Ayan’s chest and later moved him to the ICU of the United Hospital.

    The hospital barred the family from taking Ayan to another hospital for treatment, Shamim alleged.Ayan was declared dead by the doctors on Jan 7 morning.

    Speaking to bdnews24.com, Shamim said the doctors applied full anaesthesia on Ayan without the family’s permission.

    “The doctors were negligent with his treatment. That is why we have filed a case against them."

    ABM Shahjahan Akand Masum, a lawyer of the Supreme Court, has filed a writ petition seeking Tk 10 million compensation for the family over Ayan’s death.

    According to the National Human Rights Commission, death or any other harm caused by medical negligence is a clear violation of human rights.

    The National Human Rights Commission has directed the health secretary to investigate the incident and report back by Jan 12.

    The Directorate General of Health Services also formed a four-member committee and gave it 10 days to investigate the incident.

    RELATED STORIES
    Six of a family burnt in explosion from ‘illegal gas line leakage’ in Narsingdi
    6 burnt in Narsingdi ‘gas leak’ explosion
    A relative says gas accumulated in the house from an illegal connection
    Fire burns down over a thousand homes in Cox’s Bazar Rohingya settlement
    Fire ravages Rohingya camp in Cox’s Bazar
    Almost all of the houses in the four blocks of the camp in Kutupalong were destroyed
    Army chief Gen SM Shafiuddin Ahmed and Navy chief Admiral M Nazmul Hassan place the rank badge on Lt Gen Mizanur Rahman Shamim, the newly appointed principal staff officer of the Armed Forces Division, in the presence of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at her official residence Ganabhaban on Monday, Jan 1, 2024.
    January 1, 2023
    News in photos: 1 January
    Bangladesh minister says IMF has cleared second tranche of $4.7bn loans
    IMF clears second tranche of $4.7bn loans: Kamal
    Bangladesh will receive $682 million in this instalment

    Opinion

    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India