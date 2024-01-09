‘Anaesthesia gone wrong’: Father sues United Medical College Hospital for child’s death after circumcision

The father of a child who died after being given general anaesthetic for a circumcision procedure has filed a lawsuit at a Dhaka Court against two doctors of United Medical College Hospital at Satarkul.

Along with anaesthetist Sayeed Shabbir Ahmed and surgeon Tasnuva Mahjabin, an anonymous director and other unidentified employees of the medical college hospital and United Hospital in Gulshan were accused in the case filed on Tuesday, said Yasin Gazi, the chief of Badda Police Station.

The child, 5-year-old Ayan Ahmed, was taken to the operation theatre of the hospital around 9am on Dec 31, his father Shamim Ahmed said in the case.

However, when his procedure was not completed within the stipulated time, Ayan's family members entered the operation theatre and found him unconscious.