Six years into the influx, Rohingya's hopes of a return home dimmed by aid shortfall

Silhouetted against the roaring flames that consumed their homes, members of Myanmar's Rohingya Muslim minority group embarked on a perilous journey across the Naf River to escape death. As they reached the shores of Bangladesh, their plight reverberated around the world.

Six years on, the uncertainty shrouding their lives has morphed into hardship and despair. Despite Bangladesh's efforts and Myanmar's promises, not a single Rohingya has returned home.

Over a million Rohingya currently reside in densely populated refugee camps on the country's south coast, with dwindling hopes of resuming a normal life.

The Bangladesh government has flagged the threats posed to regional stability and the local environment posed by the forcibly-displaced population due to their increased involvement in criminal activities.

Although the repatriation of the 1.2 million Rohingya refugees remains a hot topic internationally, distractions such as the Ukraine war have diverted Western attention and resources. Consequently, humanitarian aid for these refugees has diminished, prompting even the UN's World Food Programme to slash its food distributions.

Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen highlighted the 'awkward predicament' facing Bangladesh in relation to the Rohingya, appealing for global cooperation to facilitate their repatriation.

Aug 25 marks the sixth anniversary of the Rohingya's mass exodus to Bangladesh in the face of the Myanmar military's atrocities. Cox’s Bazar, having hosted a significant number of these refugees for half a decade, finds itself at a crossroads.