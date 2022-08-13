    বাংলা

    Poor woman puts her son up for sale at Bangladesh market. Then public representatives step in

    With the help of public representatives, the mother and the son are still together

    Khagrachhari Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 12 August 2022, 08:20 PM
    Updated : 12 August 2022, 08:36 PM

    A poor woman in Khagrachhari put her minor son up for sale at a market, prompting public representatives to intervene with help.

    The woman of Pakojyachhari village in Bhaibonchhara took her son to the local weekly market on Thursday. Many people shared the shocking development on social media.

    Basanti Chakma, a local MP from the seats reserved for women, and Bhaibonchhara Union Council Chairman Sujon Chakma visited the family on Friday.

    The woman has been living with her parents since the death of her husband several years ago, said Sujon. “The family are very poor. They have a place for bare shelter.”

    He also said the woman suffers from epilepsy.

    Basanti learnt about the matter from social media. “It’s a sad thing that poverty has forced a mother to try to sell her son.”

    The family have been provided with supplies for six months and money, she said, adding that she will arrange a home for them from the government.

    The woman said, “What would I feed my son? Almost all the people in the area are poor. So, I wanted to give him to a good family for his wellbeing and hoped I would get some money.”

