LGRD Minister Tajul says people have food, clothes and price surge will subside

Local Government Minister Md Tajul Islam says the price surge of essential commodities is a temporary crisis and that people in the country are fine as long as they have food and are clothed.
Speaking at a dialogue on Wednesday, Tajul said the European Union countries along with other nations rely on Russia for a major portion of their fuel. The Russia-Ukraine war has cut off the oil supply and is causing the prices to rise around the world.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina never wants the people of the country to suffer, he said according to a press briefing from the ministry.
“No one in the villages is going without food. Everyone has food and is clothed. Almost all the rural roads have been paved. Every village has primary schools and houses are being built for [those who don’t have one].”
Tajul stressed subsidies cannot solve any problems. “Who is the government supposed to subsidise, the rich or the poor? The other sectors will lose order if everything is subsidised. The government analyses [a sector] before giving subsidies.”
The LGRD minister also pointed out that partner countries in development financing “would not show interest” had Bangladesh been in such a dire state.
“A group of people says [Bangladesh will face what happened to Sri Lanka]. Why? What did Sri Lanka do and what are we doing? There is no reason to fear. We have Sheikh Hasina.”