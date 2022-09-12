Prime minister to brief media Wednesday on India visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hold a press conference on Wednesday to brief the public about her just-concluded visit to India.
She will appear before the press at 4pm, said MM Imrul Kayes, assistant press secretary to PM.
Since the coronavirus outbreak, Hasina has been appearing virtually in many programmes.
However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the press conference will be held at Ganabhaban or at the Prime Minister's Office.
Hasina went to New Delhi on a four-day trip at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday.
Seven memoranda of understanding, or MoUs, were signed between the two neighbouring countries during her visit, including sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river.
The prime minister's visit has been "very" fruitful, according to the ruling Awami League leaders. They see India's approval of transit to send goods to Nepal and Bhutan as a key achievement.
She returned home on Thursday after the state visit.
She is scheduled to attend the United Nations General Assembly in the United States, with the high-level general debate starting on Sept 20.
Hasina is expected to attend the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II on her way to the US, the foreign ministry said.