Prime minister to brief media Wednesday on India visit

Since the coronavirus outbreak, Hasina has been appearing virtually in many programmes.

However, it has not yet been confirmed whether the press conference will be held at Ganabhaban or at the Prime Minister's Office.

Hasina went to New Delhi on a four-day trip at the invitation of her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi on Monday.

Seven memoranda of understanding, or MoUs, were signed between the two neighbouring countries during her visit, including sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river.