Police arrest Grameen Telecom union leader

Police have arrested Mainul Islam, vice president of the Grameen Telecom Worker-Employee Union, and are questioning him in their custody.

Mainul was arrested on Tuesday night in Cumilla and was taken to court, said Deputy Commissioner Mashiur Rahman of the Gulshan Division of Dhaka Metropolitan Police. “We have already extracted some information from him after questioning him in our custody."

More details will be released at a media conference on Saturday, he said.

Employees withdrew 110 cases against Grameen Telecom and its founder Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus over dues in May after receiving assurances of being paid Tk 4.37 billion.

On Jul 6, police arrested the Grameen Telecom Employees Union President Md Kamruzzaman, 37, and General Secretary Firoz Mahmud Hasan, 42, in a case started by another labour leader accusing them of having coerced employees into withdrawing the cases.

The union’s Finance Secretary Mohammad Aktaruzzaman initiated the case at Mirpur Police Station, bringing charges related to breach of trust, fraud and embezzlement against Kamruzzaman and Firoz.