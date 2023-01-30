Man shot dead in broad daylight in Khulna

"Milon Fakir was standing near the Ideal School junction when the assailants on a motorcycle shot him,” said Sushanta Sarkar, Khulna’s additional superintendent of police, quoting locals.

“Milon ran into a local shop and was shot again. He died on the spot.”

Police could not immediately provide any information on the assailants or the motive behind the shooting. Details will be provided later, Sushanta said.