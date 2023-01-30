    বাংলা

    Man shot dead in broad daylight in Khulna

    Police are looking into the incident and will provide details later, according to officials

    Published : 30 Jan 2023, 06:30 AM
    A man has reportedly been shot dead in broad daylight by assailants in Khulna.

    The incident occurred in Phultala Upazila’s Jamira area around 8 am on Monday.

    The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Milon Fakir.

    "Milon Fakir was standing near the Ideal School junction when the assailants on a motorcycle shot him,” said Sushanta Sarkar, Khulna’s additional superintendent of police, quoting locals.

    “Milon ran into a local shop and was shot again. He died on the spot.”

    Police could not immediately provide any information on the assailants or the motive behind the shooting. Details will be provided later, Sushanta said.

