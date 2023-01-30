Man shot dead in broad daylight in Khulna

The Secondary School Certificate and equivalent examinations this year will be held on all subjects but with an abbreviated syllabus
A man has reportedly been shot dead in broad daylight by assailants in Khulna.
The incident occurred in Phultala Upazila’s Jamira area around 8 am on Monday.
The victim has been identified as 45-year-old Milon Fakir.
"Milon Fakir was standing near the Ideal School junction when the assailants on a motorcycle shot him,” said Sushanta Sarkar, Khulna’s additional superintendent of police, quoting locals.
“Milon ran into a local shop and was shot again. He died on the spot.”
Police could not immediately provide any information on the assailants or the motive behind the shooting. Details will be provided later, Sushanta said.