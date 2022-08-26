Cars for a govt project were to be returned once it ended. Officials are keeping them for personal use

According to a bdnews24.com investigation, Helal Uddin Ahmed, former secretary to the ministry, used the car 'Dhaka Metro Gha-18-5846' for family purposes. The car was with him until early August, even after he had gone on pre-retirement leave in May.

DPHE driver Abul Hashem who drove the car for Helal told bdnews24.com over the phone on Aug 1 that the secretary’s family used the car. “We only follow the officers’ orders.”

The car was taken back from Helal the next day and Hashem was relieved of his duty. It means the car was with Helal for at least two months after his leave began.

Speaking to bdnews24.com on Wednesday, Helal said, “I got a car from the pool. Besides that, a car is given for the family. The incumbent secretary is also using the cars. Every secretary takes cars for additional support, for family or tours outside [Dhaka].”

“Another car is used for backup. They use it when needed. It is not used full time.”

Former cabinet secretary Ali Imam Majumder said there would be no problem if the secretary used the car for the project’s work. “But it should not be used otherwise.”

Current Local Government Secretary Mohammad Mezbahuddin Chowdhury’s family members are using the car now, although he has one of the same model provided by the government.

The car’s current driver Bablu, who identified himself with a single name, said he was heading to the secretary’s home because his family needed the car.

Mezbahuddin skirted a direct answer when asked why he was using a project car despite having one from the government. He asked the reporter to meet him at his office.

Md Zahid Hossain Chowdhury, the assistant personal secretary to the minister, is using another Prado from the project. Its driver Tipu said the car remains stand-by at the ministry and he drives it to wherever Zahid asks him.

Zahid did not receive phone calls or respond to text messages for comment.