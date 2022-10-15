Bangladesh rolls out red carpet to welcome Brunei's Sultan Bolkiah

Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei has arrived in Dhaka on a three-day visit, his first to Bangladesh.

The red carpet was rolled out for the sultan, with a 21-gun salute heralding his arrival at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 2:30 pm on Saturday.

President Abdul Hamid welcomed Bolkiah, who is also the prime minister of Brunei, at the airport. Hamid was accompanied by Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader, among others.

A contingent of the armed forces accorded a guard of honour to the heads of state while they stood on a makeshift dias as the national anthems of the two countries played.

Bolkiah, who trained at Britain's Royal Military Academy as a youth, later inspected the guard.

At the end of the ceremony, the heads of state introduced their respective delegations to each other, after which Bolkiah left the airport to visit the National Memorial in Savar.