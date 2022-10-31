    বাংলা

    Bus crashes into concrete slabs that rip apart student’s leg

    The slabs fall onto his right leg and leave it all but torn

    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 07:21 PM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 07:21 PM

    A bus has crashed into a roadside concrete slab that fell on a college student almost tearing through one of his legs at Dhaka’s ECB Chattar.

    Identified by a single name, 19-year-old Tanvir, a first-year student at Adamjee Cantonment College, had gone out for a walk on Sunday evening before the incident left him critically injured around 6pm, police said.

    “An Asim Paribahan bus slammed into several slabs left on the side of the street and they fell on Tanvir’s right leg. His leg was almost ripped apart there. Later he was taken to the hospital where his leg was amputated.”

    Tanvir was rushed to the Combined Military Hospital and he bled profusely, according to police.

    Authorities confiscated the bus but the driver and his assistant had fled.

    A flyover is being constructed at the location where the accident occurred. Locals barricaded the road for a while after the incident.

    Tanvir’s friends and family posted his photo on Facebook demanding justice for the tragedy.

