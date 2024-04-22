Man sentenced to death for rape and murder of his niece in Natore

A tribunal has sentenced a man to death over the rape and murder of his niece, a student in 12th grade, in Natore’s Singra Upazila.

The district's Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal Judge Muhammad Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict around 11am on Monday, state counsel Md Anisur Rahman said,

The convict is 35-year-old Md Shahadat Hossain, a resident of Deogachha Uttarpara in Singra.

The judge fined him Tk 20,000 alongside the death sentence.

On Aug 4, 2019, the family of Reshmi Akter, a 16-year-old twelfth grader at Rahmat Iqbal College in Shingra’s Bamihal, went to her father-in-law’s funeral prayer service in the neighbouring village of Deogachha Uttarpara.