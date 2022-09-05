Hasina lands in India for 4-day visit

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Delhi on a four-day trip at the invitation of her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

Bilateral trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis, and other unresolved issues between the two countries are likely to be on the agenda during the prime minister's first trip to India in three years.

A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10 am on Monday, carrying the prime minister and her entourage.

The flight landed at Palam airport in New Delhi at noon Bangladesh time. Indian Union State Minister of Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran welcomed the prime minister.