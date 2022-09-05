    বাংলা

    Hasina lands in India for 4-day visit

    Trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis are likely to be the key agendas discussed during the visit set up by India's Narendra Modi

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 5 Sept 2022, 05:38 AM
    Updated : 5 Sept 2022, 05:38 AM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has arrived in Delhi on a four-day trip at the invitation of her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi.

    Bilateral trade, energy, water sharing and the Rohingya crisis, and other unresolved issues between the two countries are likely to be on the agenda during the prime minister's first trip to India in three years.

    A VVIP flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines left Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10 am on Monday, carrying the prime minister and her entourage.

    The flight landed at Palam airport in New Delhi at noon Bangladesh time. Indian Union State Minister of Railways and Textiles Darshana Vikram Jardosh and Bangladesh High Commissioner to India Muhammad Imran welcomed the prime minister.

    Bangladesh and India are likely to discuss a range of issues to boost cooperation in areas of energy, defence and border security, trade and investment, rail communications, human and narcotics trafficking, and water-sharing during

    Both sides are expected to sign several agreements, including one on interim sharing of the Kushiyara river water following talks between Hasina and Modi on Tuesday.

    Dhaka and New Delhi finalised the text of the memorandum of understanding, or MoU, on interim sharing of the water of the Kushiyara river in August at the 38th ministerial-level meeting of the Joint Rivers Commission.

    Both the countries share 54 rivers, of which seven were identified earlier for developing a framework of water-sharing agreements on priority.

    In an interview published on Sunday, Hasina said India should show “more broadness” in sharing the water of the Teesta and other rivers, calling the country a “tested friend” of Bangladesh.

    The premiers of the neighbouring countries have met 12 times since 2015. Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of Bangladesh’s independence.

    She is expected to address a meeting of top business leaders and a ceremony for awarding "Mujib scholarship" to direct descendants of military men in India, who died or were critically wounded during the 1971 Liberation War.

    The prime minister will also call on President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, according to the official schedule.

