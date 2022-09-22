    বাংলা

    Let’s work to make homelessness a thing of the past, Hasina tells UNGA

    Golam Mujtaba Dhrubabdnews24.com
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 08:34 PM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 08:34 PM

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged world leaders to continue working on putting an end to homelessness, describing it as “a curse”.

    “Homelessness is indeed a curse. It affects people in both developing and developed countries,” she said at a side event on sustainable housing during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

    She mentioned her government’s efforts to support vulnerable people with home and land without a cost. “Our experience shows it is within our capacity to do something about removing this curse. All our friends and stakeholders gathered here can forge a strong partnership to make that happen.”

    Hasina said the new urban agenda provides the world with a useful blueprint for moving forward and the leaders must support the work of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme, or UN-HABITAT, in supporting countries to implement the agenda.

    “Bangladesh will remain engaged with the group of friends here in New York to bring these issues to the forefront. Let us keep working for a world where homelessness becomes a matter of the past,” the prime minister said.

    She discussed in detail the Ashrayan project, under which hundreds of thousands of landless-homeless beggars, day labourers, destitute women, widows, persons with disabilities, elderly-people, the victims of domestic violence, ethnic minority, third gender people, leprosy patients, sweepers, and Harijan, or so-called lower caste, got homes and land.

    “These people are now self-employed in their own localities,” Hasina said and that the project  covers not only the cities, rather it includes every village, town, district, island and hilly region.

    Under this project, each family is getting ownership of a brick-built house of 400 sq ft area with two bedrooms, one long veranda, a kitchen and a sanitary latrine.

    “House is the most basic need of every citizen of the country and it creates opportunities for fulfilling other needs,” Hasina said.

    Bangladesh experienced that a home is not just a place to live, she said. “Housing security accelerates a person's economic emancipation and motivates them to live with dignity.”

