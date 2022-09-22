Let’s work to make homelessness a thing of the past, Hasina tells UNGA

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has urged world leaders to continue working on putting an end to homelessness, describing it as “a curse”.

“Homelessness is indeed a curse. It affects people in both developing and developed countries,” she said at a side event on sustainable housing during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York on Wednesday.

She mentioned her government’s efforts to support vulnerable people with home and land without a cost. “Our experience shows it is within our capacity to do something about removing this curse. All our friends and stakeholders gathered here can forge a strong partnership to make that happen.”

Hasina said the new urban agenda provides the world with a useful blueprint for moving forward and the leaders must support the work of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme, or UN-HABITAT, in supporting countries to implement the agenda.

“Bangladesh will remain engaged with the group of friends here in New York to bring these issues to the forefront. Let us keep working for a world where homelessness becomes a matter of the past,” the prime minister said.