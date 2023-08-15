Man dies in Jamaat-police clash after Sayedee’s funeral in absentia in Cox’s Bazar

A man has died in clashes between supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami leader and war crimes convict Delwar Hossain Sayedee and police who tried to stop them from holding his funeral prayer in absentia in Cox’s Bazar.

At least 18 other people, including police officers, were injured in the clashes at Lamar Chiringa in Chakaria town on Tuesday afternoon.

The Jamaat activists vandalised shops and vehicles during the clashes.

Syed Iftekharul Islam, a doctor at Chakaria Upazila Health Complex, said eight injured people were brought to the facility and one of them, an elderly person with injuries from shotgun pellets, was dead.