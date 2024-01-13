Hasina tells ministers to keep costs of essentials from rising in Ramadan

Sheikh Hasina has asked her new cabinet to take measures to make sure prices of essential commodities do not surge during the Ramadan which is two months away.

“Holy Ramadan is coming, so take necessary steps to ensure the prices of the essentials are not increased during this month,” the prime minister said in an informal meeting with the ministers at her Tungipara residence on Saturday.

Hasina and her cabinet members paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in her home district Gopalganj, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.