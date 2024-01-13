    বাংলা

    Hasina tells ministers to keep costs of essentials from rising in Ramadan

    She also tells ministers to conduct anti-hoarding drives regularly

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 13 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM
    Updated : 13 Jan 2024, 03:15 PM

    Sheikh Hasina has asked her new cabinet to take measures to make sure prices of essential commodities do not surge during the Ramadan which is two months away.

    “Holy Ramadan is coming, so take necessary steps to ensure the prices of the essentials are not increased during this month,” the prime minister said in an informal meeting with the ministers at her Tungipara residence on Saturday.

    Hasina and her cabinet members paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in her home district Gopalganj, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.

    She asked the ministers to take measures during the Islamic month of fasting, especially against the big hoarders so they can not create an artificial crisis of commodities, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin briefed the reporters after the meeting.

    She also asked the ministers to conduct anti-hoarding drives regularly, the BSS added.

    “Put the prices of essentials under control so that the common people could live in comfort,” the state-run news agency quoted Hasina as saying.

    Salahuddin said that the prime minister also directed the newly appointed first-time ministers to know the ins and outs about their ministries first.

    She advised them to keep national interests at heart while taking up any project.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh FM Mahmud vows to strengthen ties with East and West
    FM Mahmud vows to strengthen ties with East and West
    The former information minister says he is looking forward to confronting the challenges in his new position in the cabinet
    PM Hasina, new cabinet members pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters
    PM, cabinet members pay tribute to Bangabandhu, freedom fighters
    The prime minister placed a wreath at Bangabandhu’s mural in Dhanmondi at 10 am on Friday
    New cabinet is sworn in
    New cabinet is sworn in
    After her landslide victory in the 12th parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reshuffled her cabinet with 25 ministers and 11 state ministers. The prime minister and her new cabine ...
    Sheikh Hasina begins 5th term as prime minister as Bangladesh swears in new cabinet
    Hasina begins 5th term as prime minister
    It is the fourth consecutive term in power for the Awami League president and her party

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024