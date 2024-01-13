Hasina tells ministers to keep costs of essentials from rising in Ramadan

Sheikh Hasina has asked her new cabinet to take measures to make sure prices of essential commodities do not surge during the Ramadan which is two months away.
“Holy Ramadan is coming, so take necessary steps to ensure the prices of the essentials are not increased during this month,” the prime minister said in an informal meeting with the ministers at her Tungipara residence on Saturday.
Hasina and her cabinet members paid homage to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in her home district Gopalganj, according to the state-run news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha.
She asked the ministers to take measures during the Islamic month of fasting, especially against the big hoarders so they can not create an artificial crisis of commodities, PMO Secretary Mohammad Salahuddin briefed the reporters after the meeting.
She also asked the ministers to conduct anti-hoarding drives regularly, the BSS added.
“Put the prices of essentials under control so that the common people could live in comfort,” the state-run news agency quoted Hasina as saying.
Salahuddin said that the prime minister also directed the newly appointed first-time ministers to know the ins and outs about their ministries first.
She advised them to keep national interests at heart while taking up any project.