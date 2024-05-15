New warning as sweltering heatwave returns to Bangladesh after record temperatures

Scorching summer heat returns after a brief spell of rain

After record-shattering temperatures for over a month followed by a brief spell of rain, Bangladesh will bake in a heatwave for at least another two days.

Bangladesh Meteorological Department issued the new warning on Wednesday evening as the nationwide highest temperature soared to 39 degrees Celsius in Dinajpur.

Temperatures may rise further, but it will remain around 40 degrees Celsius, said the department’s Deputy Director Muhammad Abul Kalam Mallik.

Because of an increase in humidity, the discomfort will continue.

A moderate heatwave is sweeping over the districts of Pabna, Dinajpur, Nilphamari, Kurigram and Rangamati.

The heatwave is mild over Dhaka, Mymensingh, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and the rest of Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions, and the districts of Chattogram, Cumilla, Chandpur, Noakhali, Feni and Bandarban.

The department said rain accompanied by temporary gusty wind is likely to occur at only one or two places over Sylhet division.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country.