Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Awami League at 75: navigating new challenges to build a developed Bangladesh

The expectations of the common people along with supporters are increasing over time

At 75, Awami League confronts new challenges
File photo

Masum Billah, Kazi Mobarak Hossain

bdnews24.com

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 04:06 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 04:06 AM

Related Stories
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
BJP, Congress ordered to show restraint in campaign
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
From loss to leadership: How Hasina returned home
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Ex-MP Roni's car attacked at DU
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Turnout 17% after 4 hours: EC secretary
Read More
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Shakib first to 50 wickets in T20 World Cup
Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
Rohit says smart batting against Bangladesh will be template
Portugal coast into last-16
Portugal coast into last-16
PM returns home ending India visit
PM returns home ending India visit
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More