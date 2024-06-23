Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 23, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

AmEx to buy restaurant booking platform Tock for $400mn

The all-cash deal, unveiled on Friday, will build upon the credit card giant's acquisition of online restaurant reservation platform Resy in 2019

AmEx to buy restaurant booking platform Tock for $400mn
Credit card is seen in front of displayed American Express logo in this illustration taken, July 15, 2021. REUTERS

Niket Nishant, Reuters

Published : 23 Jun 2024, 07:58 AM

Updated : 23 Jun 2024, 07:58 AM

Related Stories
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Dhaka, Riyadh complete study on urea fertiliser factory
Pay more for tours, amusement
Pay more for tours, amusement
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
AD Ports Group to build $1bn Chattogram bay terminal
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
India's MDH says its spices safe after quality allegations
Read More
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Goat scandal: Motiur removed from NBR
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
Gazipur warehouse catches fire
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
AL embodies struggle, success, and culture: Quader
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Inspired Afghanistan stun Australia
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More