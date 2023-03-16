Chattogram road to be named after Hasina

The airport road and VIP road in Chattogram will be named after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Chattogram City Corporation sent the proposal to name the road ‘Jononetri Sheikh Hasina Sarak’ to the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Co-operatives.

Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam, chief executive officer of the CCC, said they have received the approval to name the road after the prime minister. “We’ll announce it soon,” he said.

An event will be held to name the road formally.

The road from Shah Amanat International Airport to Saltgola Crossing and the VIP road from that crossing to the Barek Building intersection will be named ‘Jononetri Sheikh Hasina Sarak,’ said Touhidul.

Part of the VIP road from Barek Building intersection to Dewanhat intersection is already named after Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. This is the first time an infrastructure project in Chattogram will be named after Sheikh Hasina.