High Court seeks autopsy report on Naogaon woman who died in RAB custody

The High Court has ordered officials to submit the post-mortem examination report on a woman who died in the custody of the Rapid Action Battalion in Nagaon.

The court on Monday also asked the names of the officers in the quizzing of the victim, Sultana Jasmine, an employee of a local union land office.

The panel of Justice Farah Mahbub and Justice Ahmed Sohel passed the orders after Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik drew their attention to newspaper reports on the incident.

Assistant Attorney General Abul Kalam Khan Daud said the court would hear the matter on Tuesday.