    বাংলা

    Work on BRT project in Uttara suspended after girder crash, says Mayor Atiq

    Work on other development projects in Dhaka city will also be suspended until the safety of residents is ensured, the DNCC mayor says

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 16 August 2022, 07:20 AM
    Updated : 16 August 2022, 07:20 AM

    All work on the Bus Rapid Transit project in Dhaka’s Uttara has been suspended after a falling girder killed five people in a car, says Dhaka North City Mayor Atiqul Islam.

    The work will be suspended until all safety precautions are confirmed to have been taken, he said during an inspection of the scene of the horrific accident on Tuesday. Officials involved with the project were present for the visit.

    Proper safety measures were not taken while work was ongoing on the project, the mayor said.

    “As a result, accidents are happening every few days. People are suffering more and more. We cannot allow development work to continue in this way. We must first ensure the safety of our city’s residents.”

    The DNCC mayor said he had spoken to the BRT authority and the secretary of the Roads and Highways Department on the matter.

    “I told them we would suspend work on the BRT project and that we should meet the day after tomorrow. Not only is work on this project suspended, so are all other projects in Dhaka city.”

    The directors of the BRT, Metro Rail and other Dhaka development projects have been summoned to the mayor’s offices on Thursday.

    “I will speak to them there. We will only resume work when safety is ensured in the construction area.”

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh raises launch fares 30% after a record jump in fuel prices
    Launch fares hiked 30%
    Fares for launch trips will go up from Tuesday in response to rising fuel costs
    SC rules that houses for speaker, deputy speaker can be built near parliament
    SC rules that house for speaker can be built near parliament
    The Appellate Division overturned a High Court ruling on the matter on Tuesday
    Motorcyclist dies after collision with truck in Dhaka's Banani
    Motorcyclist dies in Banani road crash
    A truck ploughed into the two-wheeler under a footbridge in Banani
    Crane operator, contractor sued over Uttara girder disaster
    Crane operator, contractor sued over Uttara girder disaster
    Five of a family were killed when a girder fell on a car from a crane during work on the Bus Rapid Transit project

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher