State Minister Palak says power will be restored in Dhaka by 8 pm after major blackout

State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said power has started to be normal in some areas and it may take until 8 pm to restore the connection to Dhaka and 9 pm to Chattogram after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone.

In a Facebook post at 5 pm, Palak said power connection became normal up to Amin Bazar grid. “Restoration is a lengthy and complex process even if the power grid trips for a second.”