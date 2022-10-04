    বাংলা

    State Minister Palak says power will be restored in Dhaka by 8 pm after major blackout

    Palak says power connection has become normal up to Amin Bazar grid

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 12:42 PM

    State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak has said power has started to be normal in some areas and it may take until 8 pm to restore the connection to Dhaka and 9 pm to Chattogram after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone.

    In a Facebook post at 5 pm, Palak said power connection became normal up to Amin Bazar grid. “Restoration is a lengthy and complex process even if the power grid trips for a second.”

    Power outages have hit large swathes of Dhaka, Chattogram, Sylhet and Mymensingh divisions after a transmission line of the national grid tripped in the eastern zone, officials said.

    The trouble started around 2 pm on Tuesday due to a 'technical glitch', according to the state-run Power Grid Company of Bangladesh.

    State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said power will be back “at the soonest” and called for patience as engineers and technicians are working to repair the national grid transmission lines.

