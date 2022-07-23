Bus runs over student in Gazipur, protesters block road

A school student has died after she was run over by a bus in Gazipur’s Tongi.

The accident occurred around 7:30 am on Saturday on Shahajuddin Sarker Road in the Bonmala Tekpara area. Afterwards, agitated locals blocked the road for half an hour.

The victim, 10-year-old Fatema Haque, was a local resident and a student in third grade at Shahajuddin Sarker School and College in Daopara.

Her parents, Shamsul Haque and Rita, are both expatriates. Fatema was living in the care of her aunt, Shahanaz Begum.