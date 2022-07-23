Bus runs over student in Gazipur, protesters block road

A school student has died after she was run over by a bus in Gazipur’s Tongi.
The accident occurred around 7:30 am on Saturday on Shahajuddin Sarker Road in the Bonmala Tekpara area. Afterwards, agitated locals blocked the road for half an hour.
The victim, 10-year-old Fatema Haque, was a local resident and a student in third grade at Shahajuddin Sarker School and College in Daopara.
Her parents, Shamsul Haque and Rita, are both expatriates. Fatema was living in the care of her aunt, Shahanaz Begum.
“Fatema was travelling with her aunt on a battery-powered rickshaw to school when a staff bus from Kohinoor Chemical Limited Company rammed the vehicle,” said SI Yahsin Arafat of Tongi Police Station.
“Fatema was thrown from the vehicle and fell onto the road. The wheels of the bus ran over her head and she died on the spot.”
Angered by the accident, students from the school blocked Tongi’s Bonmala Road at 10 am in protest.
Police went to the scene and brought the situation under control, allowing traffic to return to normal, SI Arafat said.
Police seized the bus, but the driver fled.