Proof of negligence found by initial probe into girder crash that killed 5

An initial probe says it has found proof of negligence by the China Gezhouba Group Corporation, the contractor in charge of the crane that dropped a concrete girder on a passing car in Dhaka’s Uttara and killed five people.
Road Transport and Highways Division Secretary ABM Amin Ullah Nuri made the statement at a media conference on Tuesday afternoon.
“According to the initial investigation report by the probe committee, the contractor was negligent and careless,” he said. “There wasn’t supposed to be any work on the project yesterday, but the contractor was doing so anyway.”
The initial report from the panel came on Tuesday, the secretary said.
Asked whether action would be taken against any of those involved, he said:
“We will ask for explanations from all those involved. Once the final report is ready, we will make a decision.”
A girder lifted by a crane under the government project in Uttara came crashing down on a passing car, killing five members of a family inside the vehicle on Monday.
Two other members of the family, a newly married couple, were rescued from the crushed vehicle and sent to the hospital after the accident occurred in front of the Paradise Tower on Jashimuddin Road.
A day later, the city authorities suspended all work on the project, saying proper safety measures were not taken while work was ongoing.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has expressed her anger over the crash, ordering authorities to identify and punish the perpetrators.
Those responsible must be found as soon as possible, Planning Minister MA Mannan said on Tuesday, citing Hasina.