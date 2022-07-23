RAB arrests key suspect, 3 others in sexual harassment of Chattogram University student

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people on charges of sexually harassing a female student of Chattogram University.
They were apprehended during a series of raids in different parts of Chattogram on Friday, according to Lt Col MA Yusuf, captain of RAB-7.
"We have arrested four people in connection with the incident. They are being processed," he said on Saturday.
Yusuf did not disclose the names of the arrestees, but said the 'mastermind' behind the incident was among them.
The RAB later held a media briefing where it revealed that two of the arrestees are Chattogram University students while the others were studying at Hathazari College.
Mohammed Azim, a third-year history major at CU, was identified as the main perpetrator. The 23-year-old is a resident of Hathazari's Fatehpur, according to the RAB.
Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student at CU, was also arrested over the incident. The other arrestees are Nur Hossain Shaon, 22, and Masud Rana, 22.
Meanwhile, university authorities searched the Shah Amanat residential hall for those involved in the incident in the early hours of Saturday.
Police aided the efforts to track down the alleged culprits, according to the hall's Proctor Rabiul Hasan Bhuiyan.
The president of the university's Bangladesh Chhatra League unit, Rezaul Haque Rubel, and his followers reside in the hall.
“We have identified two of the suspects. Police told us that one of them could be in the Amanat hall. A search operation was conducted to catch him, but he couldn't be found,” said Rabiul.
A female student and her friend were allegedly stopped by five strangers while they were returning to the hall from the university's Hotashar Mor area on the night of Jul 17.
The miscreants forcibly took them to the Botanical Garden and harassed them. They photographed the incident and threatened to spread them on the internet. They allegedly tried to rape the girl as well.
The victim lodged a complaint with the administration on Tuesday. Criminal charges were also filed at Hathazari Police Station.
Later, a friend of the alleged victim claimed Chhatra League President Rubel prevented them from lodging a written complaint with the university administration on Monday, the day after the incident.
However, Rubel refuted the allegation and said he had tried to help them with the complaint.
The central Chhatra League administration has sent a notice to Rubel for 'breaching discipline'. Rubel later went to Dhaka on Wednesday to explain his conduct.
The university administration has also formed a committee to look into the allegations.
University students have also staged protests on the campus to demand punishment for the miscreants.