RAB arrests key suspect, 3 others in sexual harassment of Chattogram University student

The Rapid Action Battalion has arrested four people on charges of sexually harassing a female student of Chattogram University.

They were apprehended during a series of raids in different parts of Chattogram on Friday, according to Lt Col MA Yusuf, captain of RAB-7.

"We have arrested four people in connection with the incident. They are being processed," he said on Saturday.

Yusuf did not disclose the names of the arrestees, but said the 'mastermind' behind the incident was among them.

The RAB later held a media briefing where it revealed that two of the arrestees are Chattogram University students while the others were studying at Hathazari College.

Mohammed Azim, a third-year history major at CU, was identified as the main perpetrator. The 23-year-old is a resident of Hathazari's Fatehpur, according to the RAB.

Nurul Afsar Babu, a second-year anthropology student at CU, was also arrested over the incident. The other arrestees are Nur Hossain Shaon, 22, and Masud Rana, 22.