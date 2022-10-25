Bangladesh resumes river transport after 22-hour stoppage as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has lifted restrictions on river travel following a 22-hour stoppage due to Cyclone Sitrang.
Services were halted at 12 pm on Monday as warning signal No. 3 was hoisted for river ports in coastal districts due to the cyclone, said Mubarak Hossain Majumdar, deputy director of BIWTA.
All water transports, including launches, resumed services at 9:45 am on Tuesday.
The Met Office on Tuesday issued warning signal 1 for river ports across the country. So, there remains no restrictions on water travel.
BIWTA Joint Director Md Shahidul Islam said that although the weather improved in the morning, no launches left Sadarghat and none were docked at the pontoon.
SITRANG LASHES BANGLADESH WITH MODERATE STRENGTH
A full account of the damage caused by Sitrang is not available yet. However, at least 12 deaths were reported after trees and walls collapsed on victims. Power supply was interrupted in various parts due to falling trees. Mobile networks were also disrupted by the storm.
Massive losses are expected as Sitrang damaged Aman crops in the fields. There is also the fear of fishes being washed ashore by high tides.