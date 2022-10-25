    বাংলা

    Bangladesh resumes river transport after 22-hour stoppage as Cyclone Sitrang weakens

    Launch services were halted on Monday as warning signal No. 3 was hoisted for river ports in coastal districts

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 Oct 2022, 04:35 AM
    Updated : 25 Oct 2022, 04:35 AM

    The Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority has lifted restrictions on river travel following a 22-hour stoppage due to Cyclone Sitrang.

    Services were halted at 12 pm on Monday as warning signal No. 3 was hoisted for river ports in coastal districts due to the cyclone, said Mubarak Hossain Majumdar, deputy director of BIWTA.

    All water transports, including launches, resumed services at 9:45 am on Tuesday.

    The Met Office on Tuesday issued warning signal 1 for river ports across the country. So, there remains no restrictions on water travel.

    BIWTA Joint Director Md Shahidul Islam said that although the weather improved in the morning, no launches left Sadarghat and none were docked at the pontoon.

    SITRANG LASHES BANGLADESH WITH MODERATE STRENGTH

    A full account of the damage caused by Sitrang is not available yet. However, at least 12 deaths were reported after trees and walls collapsed on victims. Power supply was interrupted in various parts due to falling trees. Mobile networks were also disrupted by the storm.

    Massive losses are expected as Sitrang damaged Aman crops in the fields. There is also the fear of fishes being washed ashore by high tides.

    RELATED STORIES
    Sitrang death toll rises to 14 as cyclone turns into land depression
    Sitrang death toll rises to 14
    Most of the casualties were caused by falling trees as the cyclone cut its path through the country with devastating winds and heavy rains
    Cyclone Sitrang lashes Bangladesh with deadly wind, rains
    Cyclone hammers Bangladesh coast with rain, wind and outages
    It crosses the coast with a devastating wind speed of up to 90 km per hour, taking aim at millions on its path into the country
    A boy wades through water as streets are flooded due to continuous rain, before Cyclone Sitrang hits the country in Dhaka, Bangladesh, Oct 24, 2022.
    Sitrang weakens to land depression
    The Met Office asks the seaports to lower the danger signal to cautionary signal No. 3 after the deadly cyclone
    Edward Kennedy Jr due in Dhaka on Oct 29 amid celebrations of US-Bangladesh ties
    Edward Kennedy Jr due in Dhaka on Oct 29
    His father late US Senator Edward M Kennedy is known in Bangladesh for supporting the country during the Liberation War

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher