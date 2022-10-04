    বাংলা

    Roadside blast kills three Bangladesh peacekeepers in Central African Republic

    Another soldier was wounded when their patrol car was hit by an improvised explosive device

    Published : 4 Oct 2022, 01:51 PM
    Updated : 4 Oct 2022, 01:51 PM

    Three Bangladeshi peacekeepers have been killed and another injured in a roadside bomb blast in Central African Republic, according to the Inter Service Public Relation Directorate, or ISPR.

    The peacekeeping troopers fell prey to an improvised explosive device while on patrol around 1:30 am on Tuesday, around 8:30 pm Monday local time, while on an operation.

    The dead were identified as Sainik Jashim Uddin, 31, from Brahmanbaria, Sainik Jahangir Alam, 26, from Nilphamari, and Sainik Sharif Hossain, from Sirajganj.

    The Central African Republic has been locked in a civil war since 2012 involving the government, rebels from the mainly Muslim Séléka coalition and the mainly Christian anti-Balaka movement.

    The UN Security Council authorised the deployment of peacekeeping operations in 2014.

    As of May 2022, some 16,241 peacekeeping personnel, including 11,578 contingent troops, were deployed in the Central African Republic.

    Bangladesh is the top troop contributor to peacekeeping missions, according to the UN.

