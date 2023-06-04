Bangladesh to sizzle in heatwave until second week of June as monsoon may arrive late

Jasmine Nahar, a 50-year-old resident in Dhaka, has been contemplating whether to run some outdoor errands for the last few days.

Those errands are related to her business and must be completed as soon as possible. However, she is terrified of the sweltering weather that has no indication to ease up any time soon.

“I need to get out to run some errand, but the heat outside was enough to put me off. Severe headache caused by heat from the sun has been a lifelong issue for me, so I chose to wait until the temperature drops a little bit. However, the discomfort inside my place due to the heatwave is becoming unbearable,” Jesmine said.

Bangladeshis, according to weather alerts issued by the Met Office on Sunday, have been experiencing mild to moderate heatwave, and the condition will likely continue for the next five to six days.