Mother jumps in front of train to kill herself, 1-year-old son

A woman has killed herself and her 1-year-old son by throwing their bodies in the path of a train at Hajiganj Upazila in Chandpur district.

They jumped onto the tracks in the Mukimabad area close to the Chandpur Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon, Hajiganj Police Station chief Abdur Rashid said.

"Nobody is responsible for my death," the woman, identified with a single name as Tahmina, wrote on Facebook before the tragedy, Rashid said.

Tahmina was the mother of two children. She was separated from her husband about one and a half months ago, according to her family.

Tahmina’s family allowed her to marry a man named Masud, who was also identified with a single name.