Mother jumps in front of train to kill herself, 1-year-old son

A woman has killed herself and her 1-year-old son by throwing their bodies in the path of a train at Hajiganj Upazila in Chandpur district.
They jumped onto the tracks in the Mukimabad area close to the Chandpur Railway Station on Wednesday afternoon, Hajiganj Police Station chief Abdur Rashid said.
"Nobody is responsible for my death," the woman, identified with a single name as Tahmina, wrote on Facebook before the tragedy, Rashid said.
Tahmina was the mother of two children. She was separated from her husband about one and a half months ago, according to her family.
Tahmina’s family allowed her to marry a man named Masud, who was also identified with a single name.
The couple had a rocky marriage and two children.
She was staying at her father’s residence after separating from her husband.
Tahmina went out on Wednesday to Hajiganj Market. Later her mother came to know that Tahmina and her child were crushed under a train.
She found the bodies of Tahmina and her child after arriving at the scene, according to Mohsin Molla, a resident of the area.
Police recovered the bodies after being informed and sent them for autopsy. Legal procedures were under way over the incident, according to Rashid.