BNP leader accused of assaulting teacher in Kurigram

A BNP leader in Kurigram has allegedly assaulted a teacher of a local public school and a video clip of the incident spread over social media has sparked criticism and anger.
The alleged incident occurred at the office of headmistress at Kurigram Government High School around 12pm on Sunday.
Md Abdul Hai Siddiqui, the senior assistant teacher at the school, started a case seeking safety, said Kurigram Police Station Chief Md Shahriar.
He named Assistant Student Affairs Secretary of BNP’s district unit Md Masud Rana, his associate Md Ruman Mia, Aminur Rahman, Md Bidyut Mia and several other unknown people in the case.
Masud, the son of businessman Abdul Aziz from Mollapara area of the town, is a former general secretary of the BNP’s district unit.
Police have begun investigating the charges and will take steps as per the law, Shahriar said.
This follows an Awami League leader beating up a headmaster of Roumari Upazila recently drawing flak from teachers countrywide.
The school authorities and police said Sunday’s incident occurred after the school cancelled the admission of 42 sixth-grade students, along with Masud’s son, on Dec 28 over a breach of government rules by applying multiple times through different names.
Masud along with several others went to the school to ask the authorities to retain his son’s admission but the discussion with Siddiqui gradually descended into an argument. Allegedly Masud and his men assaulted the teacher at one point.
Soon, a 1 minute 11 second CCTV footage of the incident spread on social media where Headmistress Jiasmin Ara Haque can be seen seated while Masud and others were being aggressive towards Siddiqui. As he was being shoved around, Siddiqui tried to move away but Masud appeared relentless while other teachers tried to stop him.
Siddique later said: “I went to the headmistress’s room after hearing a ruckus. I found out that some parents were arguing about the cancellation of admission of their children.”
“When I tried to speak, Masud became aggressive towards me and proceeded to shove me to a corner. At one point he punched and bashed me causing injuries at different places on my body.”
“I’m mentally devastated and at the same time fearing for my safety.”
Mentioning why the people had arrived, Jiasmin said: “Some of the parents behaved rudely with me. Masud became aggressive towards Siddiqui after he protested their behaviour. Masud was cursing a lot…”
She said the school took lawful steps over the incident.
However, Masud denied allegations of physically assaulting anyone.
“I admitted my child into the school on Dec 18. I came to know on Dec 28 that the admission of 42 students along with my son has been cancelled,” he said.
He said he and several other parents had gone to the school to submit an application. “At one point, a teacher got very excited and got into a squabble with me. I did not assault anyone."