BNP leader accused of assaulting teacher in Kurigram

A BNP leader in Kurigram has allegedly assaulted a teacher of a local public school and a video clip of the incident spread over social media has sparked criticism and anger.

The alleged incident occurred at the office of headmistress at Kurigram Government High School around 12pm on Sunday.

Md Abdul Hai Siddiqui, the senior assistant teacher at the school, started a case seeking safety, said Kurigram Police Station Chief Md Shahriar.

He named Assistant Student Affairs Secretary of BNP’s district unit Md Masud Rana, his associate Md Ruman Mia, Aminur Rahman, Md Bidyut Mia and several other unknown people in the case.

Masud, the son of businessman Abdul Aziz from Mollapara area of the town, is a former general secretary of the BNP’s district unit.

Police have begun investigating the charges and will take steps as per the law, Shahriar said.

This follows an Awami League leader beating up a headmaster of Roumari Upazila recently drawing flak from teachers countrywide.

The school authorities and police said Sunday’s incident occurred after the school cancelled the admission of 42 sixth-grade students, along with Masud’s son, on Dec 28 over a breach of government rules by applying multiple times through different names.