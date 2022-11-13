Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov due in Dhaka on maiden Bangladesh visit

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov will be travelling to Dhaka on Nov 23 on a two-day trip, his first to Bangladesh, to join a ministerial conference of the Indian Ocean Rim Association or IORA.

Ministers from over a dozen other countries will attend the 22nd IORA Council of Ministers at Intercontinental Hotel on Nov 24, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Sunday. “It's good news.”

Bangladesh is heading the block of 23 countries for 2022-23.

Russia joined the IORA Council of Ministers in 2021 as the 10th dialogue partner.