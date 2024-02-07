17 jailed for life over murder linked to land dispute in Joypurhat

A Joypurhat court has sentenced 17 people to life imprisonment for murdering a man over a land dispute in 2009.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Abbas Uddin delivered the verdict in the presence of 16 defendants on Wednesday, according to state prosecutor Nripendra Nath Mandal.

Each convict was also fined Tk 10,000, while five others were acquitted in the case, he said.

Details of the convicts were not immediately available.