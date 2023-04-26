Tourist dies, another missing while taking bath in Cox's Bazar beach

A tourist has died and another gone missing while taking bath in Cox’s Bazar sea beach amid the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday rush.

The dead victim was identified as Mohammad Shahjahan, a tourist from the Sholokbahar area of Chattogram.

Just two hours after his body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, 24-year old Himel Ahmed, a resident of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir Upazila, went missing in the same Laboni point of the beach, said Additional Superintendent of Tourist Police Molla Mohammad Shaheen.