    বাংলা

    Tourist dies, another missing while taking bath in Cox's Bazar beach

    The incidents occurred at the Laboni point of the beach amid the Eid holiday rush

    Cox’s Bazar Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 25 April 2023, 07:47 PM
    Updated : 25 April 2023, 07:47 PM

    A tourist has died and another gone missing while taking bath in Cox’s Bazar sea beach amid the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday rush.

    The dead victim was identified as Mohammad Shahjahan, a tourist from the Sholokbahar area of Chattogram.

    Just two hours after his body was recovered on Tuesday afternoon, 24-year old Himel Ahmed, a resident of Gazipur’s Kaliakoir Upazila, went missing in the same Laboni point of the beach, said Additional Superintendent of Tourist Police Molla Mohammad Shaheen.

    Himel came to the beach city on the Eid day with his friends Mohammad Imran and Mohammad Arman.

    Imran was also washed away, but the lifeguards rescued him.

    Rescuers continued to search for Himel, said Shaheen.

