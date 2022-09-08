College teacher Muna was burned to death. Now her husband has been arrested for murder

The family of college teacher Tahmina Akhtar Muna has filed a case against her husband Sumon Salahuddin, accusing him of setting her on fire.
Sumon surrendered to the court on Thursday morning and was sent to jail by the judge later in the afternoon after Muna’s brother-in-law Tarequl Islam filed the case at Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station on Wednesday night.
Muna, 32, was a lecturer of Bangla at Cumilla Model College in Debidar Upazila’s Nabiabad area. On Aug 29, she suffered burns on nearly 60 percent of her body in a fire at a rented house in the city’s Racecourse area.
She was initially taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment and later transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Sunday. She later died of her wounds.
Sumon claims that gas had accumulated in the kitchen as the windows were closed and Muna set herself on fire when she turned on the stove. He said he was burned when he tried to save his wife.
The case filed by Tarequl disputes Sumon's claim and states that Sumon and Muna had a love marriage in 2017 and Sumon had been unemployed ever since. It alleged Sumon tortured Muna physically and mentally for dowry.
“While Muna was receiving treatment, she told her family that, on the day of the accident, Sumon poured kerosene on her and set the fire,” the case says.
The family are calling for Sumon to receive the death sentence.
After the case was filed on Wednesday night, Sumon claimed that Muna’s family have never accepted their marriage and are trying to take revenge by "harassing him with a false case’"
Muna is the daughter of Cumilla resident Md Yunus Mia while Sumon hails from Chandina and is a playwright and recitation artist. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter.
Police have petitioned the court for a seven-day remand to interrogate Sumon, said Inspector Hanif Sarker of the Kotwali Model Police Station. The court has yet to fix a date for the remand hearing.