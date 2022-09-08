    বাংলা

    College teacher Muna was burned to death. Now her husband has been arrested for murder

    Tahmina Akhtar Muna allegedly accused her husband of pouring kerosene on her and setting her on fire while on her deathbed

    Cumilla Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Sept 2022, 01:21 PM
    Updated : 8 Sept 2022, 01:21 PM

    The family of college teacher Tahmina Akhtar Muna has filed a case against her husband Sumon Salahuddin, accusing him of setting her on fire.

    Sumon surrendered to the court on Thursday morning and was sent to jail by the judge later in the afternoon after Muna’s brother-in-law Tarequl Islam filed the case at Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station on Wednesday night.

    Muna, 32, was a lecturer of Bangla at Cumilla Model College in Debidar Upazila’s Nabiabad area. On Aug 29, she suffered burns on nearly 60 percent of her body in a fire at a rented house in the city’s Racecourse area.

    She was initially taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital for treatment and later transferred to the Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery on Sunday. She later died of her wounds.

    Sumon claims that gas had accumulated in the kitchen as the windows were closed and Muna set herself on fire when she turned on the stove. He said he was burned when he tried to save his wife.

    The case filed by Tarequl disputes Sumon's claim and states that Sumon and Muna had a love marriage in 2017 and Sumon had been unemployed ever since. It alleged Sumon tortured Muna physically and mentally for dowry.

    “While Muna was receiving treatment, she told her family that, on the day of the accident, Sumon poured kerosene on her and set the fire,” the case says.

    The family are calling for Sumon to receive the death sentence.

    After the case was filed on Wednesday night, Sumon claimed that Muna’s family have never accepted their marriage and are trying to take revenge by "harassing him with a false case’"

    Muna is the daughter of Cumilla resident Md Yunus Mia while Sumon hails from Chandina and is a playwright and recitation artist. The couple have a 2-year-old daughter.

    Police have petitioned the court for a seven-day remand to interrogate Sumon, said Inspector Hanif Sarker of the Kotwali Model Police Station. The court has yet to fix a date for the remand hearing.

    RELATED STORIES
    7 farmers killed, 6 injured by lightning strikes in Sirajganj
    7 farmers killed by lightning strikes in Sirajganj
    Six others were injured when lightning struck a field where 13 to 14 farmers were working
    Illegal hundi business has deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID
    Hundi deprived Bangladesh of billions of dollars: CID
    The police unit made the claim after it arrested a gang involved in the illegal hundi business
    PK Halder, 13 others indicted for money laundering, illegal wealth
    PK Halder, 13 others indicted for money laundering
    Halder is suspected of masterminding a loan scam that embezzled tens of billions of taka and has been accused in at least 34 cases. This is the first to go to trial
    Keraniganj stove fire death toll hits six as another victim dies
    Another Keraniganj stove fire victims dies
    All six members of a family have now died after they were burnt in a fire that erupted at a tin-roofed house in Keraniganj

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher