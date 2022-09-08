College teacher Muna was burned to death. Now her husband has been arrested for murder

The family of college teacher Tahmina Akhtar Muna has filed a case against her husband Sumon Salahuddin, accusing him of setting her on fire.

Sumon surrendered to the court on Thursday morning and was sent to jail by the judge later in the afternoon after Muna’s brother-in-law Tarequl Islam filed the case at Cumilla Kotwali Model Police Station on Wednesday night.

Muna, 32, was a lecturer of Bangla at Cumilla Model College in Debidar Upazila’s Nabiabad area. On Aug 29, she suffered burns on nearly 60 percent of her body in a fire at a rented house in the city’s Racecourse area.