325,000 applicants sit for 46th BCS exams

Approximately 325,000 applicants are taking the 46th Bangladesh Civil Service examinations in a bid to secure first class government jobs.

The exams began simultaneously at 215 educational institutions in eight divisional cities across the country at 10am on Friday.

The 200-mark tests, made up of MCQs, will continue until noon at centres in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur, and Mymensingh centres.

The 325,608 applicants are vying for 3,140 posts in the civil service.

Crowds of job seekers could be seen gathering in front of the Dhaka centres around 8:30am in the morning.

Candidates were only allowed to carry their admit cards and pens at the Residential Model Colleg centre.