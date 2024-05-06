High Court suspends Jun 5 Jhenaidah-1 parliamentary bypoll

The parliamentary seat was vacated by the death of Awami League MP Abdul Hyee on Mar 16

The High Court has stayed the bypoll for the Jhenaidah-1 parliamentary seat, which was to be held on Jun 5.

The single bench of Justice Md Zakir Hossain made the decision on Monday after an initial hearing on a writ petition.

The seat was vacated on Mar 16, when Member of Parliament and Jhenaidah Awami League President Abdul Hyee died at a Bangkok hospital.

The Election Commission set Jun 5 as the date of the bypoll. On Jun 4, the Awami League nominated former Upazila chairman and district Awami League member Md Nayeb Ali Jowardar as the boat candidate for the race.

According to the bypoll schedule, Tuesday was to be the final day for the submission of nomination papers. However, the High Court order has suspended the polls.

