Thoroughness, not neglect, behind lengthy Peelkhana massacre trials: home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan said the prolonged trial process for the Peelkhana carnage is due to the emphasis on leaving no loose ends rather than negligence on anyone's part.

Bangladesh is observing the 15th anniversary of the massacre at the Peelkhana headquarters of Border Guard Bangladesh, formerly known as Bangladesh Rifles.

On Sunday, Khan and several other dignitaries paid tribute to the martyrs by laying wreaths on their graves at the Banani military graveyard.

"The trial process will conclude soon. We are making efforts to expedite it. There has been no negligence but completing the investigation properly is inherently a lengthy process," the minister said.

On Feb 25, 2009, the nation was shaken by a mutiny that started at the border guards' headquarters in Peelkhana. By the time it came to an end the next day, 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed.

After the bloody uprising, the paramilitary force was revamped and its name was changed from Bangladesh Rifles to Border Guard Bangladesh.

In the wake of the brutality, trials were initiated in two different courts: a BGB court dealt with the mutiny charges, while the murder charges were tried in a conventional court.