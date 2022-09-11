Two workers missing after boats capsize in Rajshahi

Two people have gone missing after two boats capsized within a short time span in the river Padma at Rajshahi's Matihar.
The incidents occurred around 7:30 am on Sunday, said Zakir Hossain, deputy assistant director of Rajshahi Fire Service and Civil Defence.
Divers of the fire service have launched a rescue operation in the area where the boats sank, he added.
The missing workers were identified as Nabi and Sadek, both residents of Matihar's Char Shyampur.
The boat that went down first was carrying 27 agricultural workers, who were on their way to a wetland on the other side of the river.
The vessel overturned in the face of strong current and sank. Twenty-five workers managed to swim ashore, but two went missing.
The other boat that sank had four fishermen onboard. Meanwhile, the vessel transporting fire service divers to the spot also capsized, according to Zakir.