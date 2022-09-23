Hasina places 5 proposals at UN, calling for support for Rohingya

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has placed five proposals at the United Nations to support the Rohingya politically, financially and legally for their sustainable repatriation to Myanmar from Bangladesh.

Speaking at a side event on the Rohingya crisis at the UN General Assembly on Thursday, Hasina pointed out previous attempts to send back the Rohingya, even with China-brokered talks, failed.

Now the adverse impact of the ongoing internal conflicts in Myanmar has kept “us deeply concerned, as this might create further obstacles for the prospect of commencing their repatriation”, she said.

August marked five years of the prolonged Rohingya crisis triggered by a brutal campaign by the Myanmar military in 2017.