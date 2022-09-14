    বাংলা

    Police arrest man on suspicion of wife's murder in Dhaka’s Khilgaon

    Law enforcers say the rickshaw driver stabbed his wife in the neck following an altercation

    Senior Correspondent
    Published : 14 Sept 2022, 05:26 AM
    Updated : 14 Sept 2022, 05:26 AM

    Police have arrested a man on charges of stabbing his wife to death in Dhaka’s Khilgaon.

    The victim, Khuki Begum, 42, was found covered in blood in a house in Khilgaon’s Tilpapara on Tuesday. She was rushed to Dhaka Medical College Hospital where a doctor declared her dead, according to Khilgaon Police Station Sub-Inspector Kazi Ashraful Haque.

    The suspect, Abul Hossain, is a rickshaw driver who was arrested in the same house, said Ashraful.

    “The couple had an argument around 10 pm on Tuesday. At one point, the husband stabbed Khuki in her neck. Police went to the house after being informed of the matter.”

    Khuki has two daughters and a son. Both her daughters are married and live separately. Her son was not in the house during the incident, according to police.

    Abul and Khuki are natives of Mymensingh. Khuki’s body is being kept at the DMCH morgue for an autopsy.

