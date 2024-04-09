Woman dies as bus crashes into covered van in Cumilla

A woman has died after a bus crashed into a covered van and severely damaged it in the Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla.

The accident occurred around 2:30am on Tuesday near Bangabandhu Square in Chauddagram Bazar on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, said Assistant Sub Inspector Nazrul Islam of Chauddagram Police Station.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence staff members believe the victim was in her forties. However, she has yet to be identified.

Another 12 people injured in the accident were admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

A Mayer Doa Paribahan bus was running on the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway around 2:30am when it veered out of control and crashed into a covered van in front of it, witnesses said. The front of the bus was also heavily dented.