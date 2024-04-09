Woman dies as bus crashes into covered van in Cumilla

A woman has died after a bus crashed into a covered van and severely damaged it in the Chauddagram Upazila of Cumilla.
The accident occurred around 2:30am on Tuesday near Bangabandhu Square in Chauddagram Bazar on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway, said Assistant Sub Inspector Nazrul Islam of Chauddagram Police Station.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence staff members believe the victim was in her forties. However, she has yet to be identified.
Another 12 people injured in the accident were admitted to Cumilla Medical College Hospital.
A Mayer Doa Paribahan bus was running on the Dhaka-bound lane of the highway around 2:30am when it veered out of control and crashed into a covered van in front of it, witnesses said. The front of the bus was also heavily dented.
“We rescued nine people from the accident site after being informed. All victims were taken to the hospital and the doctor on duty declared a woman dead. We have yet to identify the woman,” Mehedi Hasan, station officer in Chauddagram Fire Service Station.
He said police were working to identify the victim.
As many as 13 people were brought to the hospital in critical condition, said Chauddagram Upazila Health Officer Golam Sarwar. One of them died while others, including a child, were sent to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, he added.
The Highway Police recovered the wrecked vehicles and took them to the police station, said ASI Nazrul Islam. Police also cleared the highway and restored the normal flow of traffic, he said.