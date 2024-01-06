Fog, cold, and light drizzle forecast for election day

The start of the new year has seen thick fog and chilly winds across Bangladesh. Now, cloudy skies may result in drizzling rain.

The gloomy weather may extend into election day on Sunday.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department said on Saturday that the lowest temperature in the country was 9.7 degrees Celsius in Tetulia over the past 24 hours. The northern district has also recorded the lowest temperature of the winter so far with the mercury dropping to 7.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday.

“The thick fog has persisted,” said meteorologist Monowar Hossain. “Parts of the Rajshahi, Rangpur, and Khulna divisions may be partially cloudy. It may drizzle in a few places. The other parts of the country will remain as they are. The weather will remain the same on election day on Sunday.”