Police hunt for teacher over 'rape' of second grader at Gopalganj women's madrasa

A second-grade student at a women’s Qawmi madrasa in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur has allegedly been raped.

The police suspect a teacher from the madrasa of the crime, but have yet to make an arrest.

Ashraful Alam, the chief of Muksudpur Police Station, said the incident took place at the Bashbaria Parizan Begum Mahila Qawmi Madrasa on Wednesday evening.

According to the survivor’s father, his daughter came back from the madrasa in blood-stained clothes. She was also physically unwell.

“My daughter said her madrasa teacher had done ‘bad things’ to her and fell unconscious right after,” he added.