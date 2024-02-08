Police hunt for teacher over 'rape' of second grader at Gopalganj women's madrasa

A second-grade student at a women’s Qawmi madrasa in Gopalganj’s Muksudpur has allegedly been raped.
The police suspect a teacher from the madrasa of the crime, but have yet to make an arrest.
Ashraful Alam, the chief of Muksudpur Police Station, said the incident took place at the Bashbaria Parizan Begum Mahila Qawmi Madrasa on Wednesday evening.
According to the survivor’s father, his daughter came back from the madrasa in blood-stained clothes. She was also physically unwell.
“My daughter said her madrasa teacher had done ‘bad things’ to her and fell unconscious right after,” he added.
Doctors at Mukdsudpur Upazila Health Complex said they found evidence of sexual violence on the girl's body after a preliminary examination.
The survivor was later sent to the Faridpur Medical College Hospital for treatment when her condition deteriorated.
“We went to the Bashbaria Parizan Begum Mahila Qawmi Madrasa at night. But we did not find any teacher there,” said Ashraful.
“We have reason to believe that the rapist is a teacher of the madrasa. We are trying to identify the rapist and he will be arrested soon,” he added.