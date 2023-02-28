Hasina inaugurates cantonment in Kishoreganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj’s Mithamoin upazila.
Hasina flew to Mithamoin by helicopter from Dhaka, landed at 11 am on Tuesday, and inaugurated the cantonment built on 275 acres of land beside the Ghorautra river.
Later, the prime minister will visit the ancestral home of President Abdul Hamid and join him for lunch.
Hasina is expected to address a rally at the Mithamoin Sadar helipad at 3 pm. The entire locality has been decorated to celebrate the prime minister’s visit.
Posters, banners, and festoons with images of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the prime minister along with descriptions of the government’s success in development have adorned the streets and surroundings.
Hasina last visited Mithamoin in 1998. At that time, Abdul Hamid was the deputy speaker of parliament.
“The wetland in Kishoreganj has gone through huge development under the current prime minister. There was a time when people avoided this wetland, and now they come to visit as tourists. This is the contribution of the prime minister,” said MP Rejwan Ahammad Taufiq, son of President Hamid.
The development projects by the government, such as an all-weather road, submersible road, expansion of power system and infrastructure construction, have propelled growth in connectivity, education, health and trade and commerce in the region.
“The huge development in the backward wetland area under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s leadership has brought positive changes to the lives of the working class,” said Sameer Kumar Baishnab, general secretary of the Mithamoin Upazila Awami League.