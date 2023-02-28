Hasina inaugurates cantonment in Kishoreganj

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has inaugurated the Bir Muktijoddha Abdul Hamid Cantonment in Kishoreganj’s Mithamoin upazila.

Hasina flew to Mithamoin by helicopter from Dhaka, landed at 11 am on Tuesday, and inaugurated the cantonment built on 275 acres of land beside the Ghorautra river.

Later, the prime minister will visit the ancestral home of President Abdul Hamid and join him for lunch.

Hasina is expected to address a rally at the Mithamoin Sadar helipad at 3 pm. The entire locality has been decorated to celebrate the prime minister’s visit.